Kiwi arrested at pool party in Cambodia deported

The New Zealander among 10 people arrested and initially charged with allegedly producing pornography in Cambodia has been deported.

Paul Martin Brasch was arrested during a pub crawl in Siem Reap.

Source: 1 NEWS

The charges were downgraded after no pornographic material was found and Siem Reap governor So Platong said they were actually arrested for allegedly ignoring a warning to stop their parties.

Paul Brasch, 33, a tour guide in Cambodia, was one of those arrested at a pool party in Siem Reap last month on pornography charges.

Seven of the 10 have now been deported.

The Siem Reap Provincial Court, which granted bail to the seven last week, had also ordered them to leave Cambodia, court spokesman Yin Srang told Reuters.

"A judge said that they must leave the country, that they must not return, and that they must not gather in a group and party," he said.

Defence lawyer Ouch Sopheaktra said all seven had left the country and the three remaining foreigners still in detention, from Britain, the Netherlands and Norway, would soon be put on trial.

