Kiwi 12-year-old has bright idea to prevent dreaded cable fray

Small businesses are the backbone of New Zealand, and one of the country’s newest ventures on the market is the brainchild of an actual child.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Twelve-year-old Auckland boy Antoni Mackenzie comes from a family of problem-solvers - his dad, mum and sister all have businesses.

So, when faced with the familiar sight of frayed cables, Antoni said: “I wanted to do it to be like everyone else.”

His research led him to heat shrink cable sleeves as a solution.

“I did some experimenting with tonnes of different things and I found that this was the best option,” Antoni said.

Now, he’s running his own business Your Cable Repair.

“My dad helped me with some of the website stuff but all the other stuff - it's all pretty much me.”