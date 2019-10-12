TODAY |

Kiwi 11-year-old in Japan to be ball boy for All Blacks game has dream ruined by typhoon

Kimberlee Downs
Nathan Tofilau won a prize to be ballboy for the New Zealand match against Italy and was already in Japan when Typhoon Hagibis cancelled it. Source: 1 NEWS
