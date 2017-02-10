Kitten grinds Auckland motorway to a halt during peak hour

A black and white kitten caused chaos on Auckland's southern motorway this morning after it was seen running on the motorway during peak hour traffic.

Police had to briefly shut all city bound lanes after the feline was spotted on the Newmarket flyover, huddling against the barrier at 9am.

Police attempted to catch the kitten but it ran into the bushes on Gillies Avenue.

NZTA warned motorists about the delays, with traffic crawling through Greenlane.