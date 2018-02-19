 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Kiss the bride!' History made as couple gets married at Auckland's Pride Parade

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

A same-sex couple that met at the 2015 Auckland Pride Parade returned this year to tie the knot in the first marriage at the famous annual event.

Victoria and Sinead met at the 2015 parade, and were back this time around to tie the knot.
Source: Seven Sharp

Sinead O'Connell, 25, and Victoria Envy, 28, won a competition to get married on one of the floats at the parade in a very public display of commitment.

First they had a ceremony at Auckland Domain, before being legally married on the float during the parade.

"So our friends and family can see us up close, like a promise ceremony," Sinead said of the first ceremony.

After spotting each other at the pride parade in 2015 the pair matched on Tinder six months later and the relationship quickly took off.

"As soon as I walked in I was like dammit, this is the girl I'm gonna marry, I just knew," Victoria said.

The couple are happy they can represent their community in such an open way.

"They're gonna be attending a parade where two women are getting legally married and no-one is stoning them to death.

"It'll mean a lot to the community and we're excited to be part of that," Victoria said.

The marriage was the first to take place at a pride parade in the Southern Hemisphere.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:30
1
Authorities on the South Island’s West Coast are particularly concerned.

UPDATE: Cyclone Gita to potentially bring 7.5 metre waves, snowfall in onslaught set for Tuesday


01:17
2
At 48 per cent, the Labour Party's figures are at its highest level in 15 years, but it comes at the expense of its support partners.

Labour soars to highest level in 15 years in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

3

Warning issued to Kiwis over popular joint supplement after reports of liver toxicity


00:50
4
The massive storm is set to slam into the centre of the country tomorrow.

'Prepare as much as you can' – Jacinda Ardern warns Kiwis in firing line of Cyclone Gita to take warnings 'seriously'

01:43
5
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

'We are growing' – chilling message from Comancheros as notorious gang hits Kiwi shores

01:53
After a strong start in opposition, National's support has faded a little.

Labour soars at the expense of its governing partners in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Greens leader James Shaw says that's one reason his party decided against a full coalition with Labour.

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


01:43
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

'We are growing' – chilling message from Comancheros as notorious gang hits Kiwi shores

They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand.

00:31
The West Coast is bracing itself for the power of Cyclone Gita.

West Coast residents battening down as Cyclone Gita eyes New Zealand with 200mm of rain, huge waves and 140km/h winds

Wellington, the Nelson Tasman region and the West Coast are being warned to get ready.

01:17
At 48 per cent, the Labour Party's figures are at its highest level in 15 years, but it comes at the expense of its support partners.

Labour soars to highest level in 15 years in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Labour is at 48 per cent, up nine points on December, while National has slipped three to 43 per cent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 