King Country school with just four pupils makes a plea for help

A small King Country school has made an unusual plea - it wants more pupils, with just four confirmed for the 2017 roll.
Mapiu School on State Highway 4 - about 30 minutes from both Taumarunui and Te Kuiti - is not quite in the firing line from the Education Ministry yet, but it's thought that a pre-emptive pupil drive can't hurt.
The school has been in operation since 1911, and as well as new pupils, locals are keen to see any new blood moving into what they think is a pretty great spot.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news