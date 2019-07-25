Kindy teachers vote to accept Government's pay offer

Kindergarten teachers will get pay parity with primary and secondary school teachers after accepting a Government settlement offer.
The settlement means kindergarten teachers will receive a pay rise of at least 18.5 per cent by July 12, 2021.
The vote in favour came after four days of negotiations between NZEI Te Riu Roa kindergarten members, the Ministry of Education and kindergarten employers, NZEI said in a statement.
Lead negotiator Virginia Oakly said she was pleased kindy teachers will be getting a pay increase, and that they will keep fighting for the rest of the early childhood sector.
"We'll continue working toward that as well as looking at opportunities to address workload and wellbeing in other forums," she said.
Pay equity claims negotiations are still underway for other early childhood teachers in the sector.