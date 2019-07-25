TODAY |

Kindy teachers vote to accept Government's pay offer

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Education

Kindergarten teachers will get pay parity with primary and secondary school teachers after accepting a Government settlement offer. 

The settlement means kindergarten teachers will receive a pay rise of at least 18.5 per cent by July 12, 2021.

A teacher sits in a circle with her students at Little School Childcare Centre in St Heliers, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

The vote in favour came after four days of negotiations between NZEI Te Riu Roa kindergarten members, the Ministry of Education and kindergarten employers, NZEI said in a statement.

Lead negotiator Virginia Oakly said she was pleased kindy teachers will be getting a pay increase, and that they will keep fighting for the rest of the early childhood sector. 

A teacher with her students at Little School Childcare Centre in St Heliers, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

"We'll continue working toward that as well as looking at opportunities to address workload and wellbeing in other forums," she said.  

Pay equity claims negotiations are still underway for other early childhood teachers in the sector.

Your playlist will load after this ad

If accepted, early childhood educators would receive pay parity with primary and secondary teachers. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Farm managers fined after stream had faecal levels 640 times higher than recommended
2
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
3
Sead Kolasinac defended Mesut Ozil as they were set upon in London.
Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac fights off knife-wielding attackers to protect teammate Mesut Ozil
4
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
5
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:24
Now in her 80s, Ms Sparrow has been fighting for women’s rights of choice since the 1970s.

NZ's abortion law in its current form is 'really quite ridiculous', Dame Margaret Sparrow argues
00:33
The singer performed a set to a large crowd in South Auckland overnight.

Stan Walker performs for protestors at Ihumātao - 'Don't let the fire burn out, whānau'

'This will be under water in 100 years' -Whangārei District Council declares climate change emergency
a

Prince Charles, Camilla to visit New Zealand at end of year