What kind of summer are Kiwis in for? 1 NEWS weather gurus give predictions

A wetter summer may be on the way, according to the 1 NEWS weather team.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Weather presenter Renee Wright said a La Niña - the colder version of an El Niño - may be waiting in the wings.

“What that does is bring in clouds and easterly winds,” she said.

“So spots in the east where people like to holiday are going to get a lot of clouds… it’s not good news.”

But, Wright said there may be a few days of sunshine on the way, especially in the south.

“The south is where it's at this year. Trek around south and show them some love."

Meteorologist Dan Corbett is also predicting rain.

“Mother Nature - she can be fickle.”