Kind stranger leaves free homemade face masks for commuters at Wellington bus stop

A kind stranger is leaving free face masks for commuters at a bus stop in Wellington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Yesterday, public transport user Danielle Crawford was walking to her bus stop near Abel Smith Street when she discovered a bunch of free face masks.

When 1 NEWS checked this morning, they were all gone.

Danielle said it was a very kind gesture.

“It’s so nice and heartwarming to know that Wellingtonians are all doing their bit and banding together to help each other in this crazy time,” she said.

Danielle said she uses public transport almost every day, but she decided not to take one of the masks.

“I think it’s best to leave them for people that really need them, people that can’t afford to buy them,” she said.

Epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker said the stranger’s actions are very generous.

“I wouldn’t have particular concerns. People may want to wash them before they wear them, for instance, just to make sure they’re happy with them,” he said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said it has been great to see people’s response to the call to use face coverings on public transport.