'Kind soul' - Two Kiwis dead after woman allegedly killed by her partner in Melbourne

A homicide investigation is underway after two New Zealanders were found dead in Melbourne early Saturday morning.

Kate Bell. Source: Facebook screenshot

Officers were called to an apartment on Church Street in the suburb of Richmond at 3.20am.

There, a woman who has been identified as Kate Bell, 31, was found dead at the scene.



Shortly after, police were notified about 4am of a man's body found at the base of a building at the intersection of Spencer and Little Collins streets in the CBD.



Australian media are reporting the man was her boyfriend and alleged killer, Rahul Patel, 29.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.



Tony Moleta, a director at building consultancy firm Rider Levett Bucknall, where Bell worked, gave a tribute to her after her death.

"Kate will be remembered as someone that had a kind soul and never said a bad word about anything or anyone," he wrote. "She was always striving to achieve the best outcome for everyone around her and our lives will be better for having known her.

"Kate was an enthusiastic and valuable member of our team, enjoying the life that she had created for herself here in Melbourne. Kate will be missed by all of us at Rider Levett Bucknall."