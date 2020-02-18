Kind Kiwis help supply Auckland man delivering water to drought-stricken neighbours

An Auckland resident who took it upon himself to help out neighbours on tank water suffering in the North Island drought has also been given a helping hand.

Since Orewa man Mitch Boocock appeared on Seven Sharp last week, he has had a flood of helpful offers coming in.

"As a direct result of having been on Seven Sharp last week, the outpouring of love and offers of assistance to buy lots more 20 litre water babies - collapsible water containers - just blew me away.

"I have now managed to be able to fill and deliver well over 150 of them. That’s over 3000 litres direct to where it’s needed most and I am so grateful to you guys for that," Mr Boocock told Seven Sharp.

Mr Boocock originally began helping others with their water issues by throwing open his home for people who needed a shower, or to fill up water bottles.

Then he had a bigger, better idea.

Mr Boocock began buying up all the 20-litre collapsible water containers he could get his hands on and filling them up from his own taps.

“I am taking them out to people who need them the most - people who have run out of water and their tanks are empty,” he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

He had the idea after seeing people desperately reaching out for water on Facebook.

First Mr Boocock let strangers into his home to have showers and do their laundry before it “went crazy” with hundreds of people asking for help.

The diverse crowd he’s helped includes a mother whose breast milk was running dry because she was so dehydrated.

“Everybody I have visited has been in need,” Mr Boocock says.

Even though he has been busy with his extra-curricular activities, Mr Boocock isn't about to stop helping others yet.