Kind-hearted man offers his digger services free of charge after Northland floods

Source:  1 NEWS

Digging in, and helping locals out.

Andy Murdoch is stepping up to help out his community. Source: Seven Sharp

As Northland's flood waters go down, Andy Murdoch is stepping up.

He is lending a hand and heavy machinery, offering his digger services to those needing help with the clean-up.

Huge downpours hit Northland overnight. Source: 1 NEWS

He's taking days off paid work and volunteering his time after more than 200mm of rain fell in 10 hours on Friday and Saturday, causing flooding and slips, and once again, devastating the small town of Moerewa.

"It gives us a big help, instead of using the shovels," one grateful resident told Seven Sharp.

Andy said it was a "no brainer" to help out, after he saw vision on 1 NEWS of people in Moerewa wading through knee-high flood water.

"Have tractor, will travel," he said.

Homes uninhabitable, farms underwater: Full extent of Northland flood damage becoming clear

After a full day yesterday, he expects to be working today and tomorrow as well.

'It's really nice that people are confident enough to ring up and book a job that they don't want to tell people about," saying some people aren't keen to reveal exactly how much help they need. 

