Kind-hearted Kiwis creating pouches and wraps for animals affected by Australian bushfires

New Zealanders are creating material joey pouches, knitted bird nests and bat wraps for young animals affected by the Australia wildfires.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wellington woman Coco Kristen has made around 30 items for burnt or orphaned wildlife since last Thursday.

“The bat wraps are used for the bats who lost their mum during the bushfire. They have a little pillow inside which mimics the body of the mother and the wrap mimics the wings of the mother,” she said.

Apart from providing comfort, she said the flannelette wraps will also aid in their recovery from burns and protect young bats from hot outside temperatures.

Ms Kristen also made several hanging ‘pouches’ for koala and joey.

“Because normally the mum would provide the pouch and carry them around until they don’t rely on the pouch anymore… they’re used to the hanging motion and swaying motion.”

Ms Kristen said she found the patterns on the Australian-based Animal Rescue Craft Guild Facebook page after feeling “helpless” seeing the Australia fires take hold.

Kiwi volunteer firefighter sending container load of items to help animals caught up in Australian bushfires

“I think it’s criminal not to help animals, not to support the people in Australia, so mainly for this reason, to show my support even though I’m over the ditch.”

Neighbours have donated old pyjamas for making the bat wraps and people with upcoming flights to Australia will transport the items and take them to wildlife centres.

“The response has been really overwhelming,” she said.

“There will be thousands of animals in need and people if they could, they really should either start donating items, donating money or supporting people who sew items.”

Ms Kristen said if people didn’t know how to sew, they could still help out with the organisation of a planned sewing bee at the ReMakery in Lower Hutt on January 18.