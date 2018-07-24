Kim Richmond argued with partner over 'Feelers CD' in car on night she died, court hears

The Crown is expected to finish calling witnesses today in the trial of Cory Scott Jefferies who is accused of killing his partner of 26 years, Kim Richmond.



Ms Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, and her body was discovered in her car as it was pulled from Lake Arapuni nearly a year later.

The Crown said on July 30, 2016, Ms Richmond and her partner Cory Jefferies went to the Arohena Hall to watch the rugby.

Early the next morning, Mr Jefferies and Ms Richmond left together, but stopped a short time later.

Ms Richmond's mother told the court her daughter always wore her Fitbit.

Crown prosecutor Ross Douch said during the drive home there was an incident.

"Suddenly the Fitbit stops recording the heartbeat at 3.43," Mr Douch said.

First up giving evidence today was Grant Douglas Hawkes, who was the last person to see Jefferies and Ms Richmond at the function.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Hawkes told the court around 40 to 45 people were at the hall for a barbecue and to watch a rugby match.

Mr Hawkes said he saw Jefferies early in the evening, and saw Ms Richmond later when on she helped with the cleaning up afterwards.

He told the court he hadn't seen anything throughout the evening that suggested any dissent between the pair.

The evening was described as "just a social evening" by Mr Hawkes, in which he talked about farming and holidays with the pair.

Mr Hawkes said he never noticed anything different about the pair's behaviour, or that they were unhappy.

The three of them were the final people in the hall at the end of the night.

Mr Hawkes said he left Mr Jefferies and Ms Richmond at the hall to do the final lock up.

He told the court that as Mr Jefferies and Ms Richmond were sporty they probably drunk more than the average person, but he didn't notice that they were intoxicated that night.

Argument on way home over song on car stereo

A video recording of Jefferies taken three weeks after the disappearance of Ms Richmond has been shown to court.

In the interview, Jefferies said the night the pair gathered at the Arohena Hall he had been drinking Steinlager and Jim Beam.

When asked by Detective Constable Janine Post how much he'd had that night, he replied "15 or more".

Ms Richmond was also drinking Steinlager, after a text message had been sent to the community to watch the Chiefs play that night.

After a night of heavy drinking, Jefferies and Ms Richmond were some of the last people to leave the hall.

Jefferies said there was an argument on the way home over "something about the CD" on in the car.

He said it was a "Feelers CD" and there was an issue with the song.

Jefferies said he didn't want to argue and "pushed radio", and the pair didn't talk again.

Jefferies said when they arrived home, he placed the keys on a hook in the kitchen and Ms Richmond stayed in the front seat of the car.

After going to the toilet he said he heard the ute start and "heard her take off".

Ms Richmond's body was discovered in her Ford Ranger in Lake Arapuni the following year.

An apology from Cory Scott Jefferies

Yesterday, a letter was presented to the court in which Jefferies apologised to Ms Richmond.

The letter was written in the same month as Ms Richmond disappeared.

In it, Jefferies apologised to Ms Richmond, saying he wanted to work on their relationship and was sorry for being a "dickhead".

Thomas Sutcliffe, Jefferies' lawyer, argued his client never meant to kill.

"The fact that Cory Jefferies is responsible for Kim Richmond's death does not mean he meant to cause her death," Mr Sutcliffe said.