Kim Dotcom suing New Zealand government for 'billions' of dollars

Internet piracy accused Kim Dotcom says he is suing the New Zealand government for billions of dollars, accusing it of unlawfully enabling the destruction of his Megaupload filesharing website business.

Today, the sixth anniversary of the raid on his Coatesville mansion and also the day he is due to marry partner Elizabeth Donnelly, 23, Dotcom, 43, posted a series of tweets revealing the legal action.

In 2012, the German-born entrepreneur's expansive residence north of Auckland was hit by a Hollywood-style police raid and he has been fighting extradition to the United States since.

Dotcom said his arrest warrant was based a non-criminal claim of secondary online copyright infringement.

"Today, 6 years ago, the NZ Govt enabled the unlawful destruction of Megaupload and seizure of my global assets," he posted.

"I was arrested for the alleged online piracy of my users. Not even a crime in NZ. My lawyers have served a multi billion dollar damages claim against the Govt today."

It was unclear if they had done that on Saturday, when Crown Law offices are closed, or on Friday.