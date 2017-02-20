Kim Dotcom off to Court of Appeal to fight extradition to the US

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Gill Higgins says water should be valued similarly to gold.
Bill English has put the board of the $32 billion New Zealand Super Fund on notice after it went against his wishes.
Rosemary Dempsey found a revolutionary way to take the declining onion soup forward in the 1950s.
The Hurricanes skipper wants an improved start to the competition after last year, when his side take on the Sunwolves in Japan.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More