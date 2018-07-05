Kim Dotcom makes final appeal against extradition to US

More than seven years after his dramatic arrest, lawyers for internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom are making their final bid to stop the mogul being extradited from New Zealand to the United States on copyright-related criminal charges.

The Megaupload founder and his three co-accused - Mathias Ortmann, Bran van der Kolk and Finn Botato - were arrested in 2012 in a large-scale Auckland police raid and charged with a series of offences on behalf of US authorities over their roles in running the file-sharing website.

They deny any wrongdoing. A series of appeals through New Zealand courts have failed to stop their extraditions.

Today New Zealand's highest judicial body, the Supreme Court, began its hearing into the case, with Ortmann and van der Kolk's lawyer, Grant Illingworth, telling five presiding justices the charges did not constitute extraditable offences under New Zealand law.

While the men are also accused of racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering over the website by the US, much of their protracted legal battle has centred on whether allegations of widespread copyright infringement merit their extradition.

The hearing is set down for a week and a decision is expected to take months.

If the Supreme Court does not halt the extraditions, a final call will be made by New Zealand's minister of justice - who has declined to comment while the case is ongoing.

German-born Dotcom, 45, has been a resident of New Zealand since 2010 and has also tried his hand at politics and music in recent years.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has led the case and claims Megaupload was a criminal conspiracy that earned the men $US175 million ($NZ263.5 million).