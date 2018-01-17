Kim Dotcom furious his 'Hong Kong stuff' has arrived in NZ 'rotten and destroyed'

Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has taken to social media to vent his anger that two containers of his furniture have arrived in New Zealand from Hong Kong "rotten and destroyed" after being seized by the US government six years ago.

Mr Dotcom tweeted today that six years ago the US Government seized everything in his penthouse in Hong Kong, including his furniture.

A Hong Kong court last year ordered his items to be returned.

"A shipment of 2 large containers just arrived in New Zealand. This is how all my stuff looks now. Rotten & destroyed," Dotcom tweeted.

He posted a photo of "my favorite gaming chair" which appears covered in mould and mildew.

Dotcom wrote that the US Government made him pay for "climate controlled" storage over the last six years for all his "seized Hong Kong stuff".

"It's obvious that there was no climate control and my stuff was rotting in Hong Kong humidity. All destroyed. Even the editing suite with 600 hours of family footage," he wrote, posting a video of the editing computer.

Dotcom also wrote that his lawyers have warned the US Judge in his case "that our 2000 disconnected Megaupload servers would be deteriorating in storage and that all data (evidence) may be lost".

"If the storage of my personal items is an indicator for how our servers were stored then all data may be lost."

Kim Dotcom speaks to ONE News. Source: 1 NEWS

Dotcom, who lives in Auckland was the founder of now-defunct file hosting service Megaupload.

He has been accused of criminal copyright infringement and other charges, such as money laundering, racketeering and wire fraud, by the US Department of Justice.

In February last year, a New Zealand court ruled that Dotcom and three co-accused could be extradited to the US on fraud charges related to Megaupload.

Dotcom denies any wrongdoing and has accused US authorities of pursuing a vendetta against him on behalf of politically influential Hollywood studios.