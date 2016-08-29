 

Kim Dotcom eligible for extradition to US

Breaking
Internet mogul Kim Dotcom and his three co-accused are eligible for extradition to the United States, the High Court has ruled.

The court has just released its decision into Dotcom's challenge to a ruling to extradite him to the US on 13 charges including allegations of conspiracy to commit racketeering, copyright infringement, money laundering and wire fraud.

Justice Murray Gilbert upheld a decision by the District Court that there were grounds for Dotcom, Mathias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Finn Batato to be extradited.

However, he supported an argument made by Dotcom's lawyers that the men can't be extradited on copyright infringement grounds.

Dotcom was the founder of the Megaupload site and bankrolled the Internet Mana Party at the last election.

