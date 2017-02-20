 

Kim Dotcom to appeal High Court ruling after being deemed eligible for US extradition

Internet mogul Kim Dotcom and his three co-accused are eligible for extradition to the United States, the High Court has ruled.

Dotcom's lawyer Ron Mansfield says they don't accept today's High Court decision in favour of extradition.
Source: 1 NEWS

The court has just released its decision into Dotcom's challenge to a ruling to extradite him to the US on 13 charges including allegations of conspiracy to commit racketeering, copyright infringement, money laundering and wire fraud.

Justice Murray Gilbert upheld a decision by the District Court that there were grounds for Dotcom, Mathias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Finn Batato to be extradited.

However, he supported an argument made by Dotcom's lawyers that the men can't be extradited on copyright infringement grounds.

Dotcom was the founder of the Megaupload site and bankrolled the Internet Mana Party at the last election.

Dotcom's lawyer Ron Mansfield says they don't accept today's High Court decision that he's eligible for extradition and will appeal to the Court of Appeal.

"This is meant to be a copyright case, yet it's not an offence under our Copyright Act. But his honour has found that despite that there can be extradition under our Crimes Act. And we don't accept that," Mr Mansfield said. 

"In fact if you look at international law it's contrary to that. So we think we're on good ground to make that final step and succeed for Kim in the Court of Appeal."

He said they have about a month to lodge an appeal and the matter will end up in the Court of Appeal either at the end of this year, or next year.

Mr Mansfield also said they're not expecting the US to do anything to extradite Dotcom until the appeal process is completed, and the case could possibly end up in our Supreme Court.

He said he believes the US will also appeal aspects of this judgement "because there are wins and losses for both sides in it".

The internet mogul is challenging a ruling to extradite him to the United States.
Source: 1 NEWS

