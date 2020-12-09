TODAY |

Kilometres of gridlock as serious crash closes State Highway 1 north of Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A serious crash has closed a section of State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

Road closed file image. Source: istock.com

Police say the two car-crash happened south of Wellsford around 4pm.

Two people have sustained serious injuries, while four others have sustained moderate injuries. One person has been airlifted to hospital.

"A section of State Highway 1 is currently closed while emergency services attend the scene," police say.

Traffic on SH1 after crash near Wellsford. Source: Google Maps

Diversions are being put in place for both north- and southbound traffic.

"Police advise motorists to expect travel delays this evening and we appreciate their cooperation while emergency services complete their work at the scene."

The serious crash unit has been notified and will be examining the scene.

New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
Northland
