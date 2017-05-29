Killing rats and possums with your smartphone

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Seven Sharp Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.
1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the second day of racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
The woman, who is 33 weeks pregnant, was confronted by a man allegedly demanding cash.
There were 188 charged in 2015, and 214 in 2016.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More