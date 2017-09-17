 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


The Killers announce huge tour Down Under

share

Source:

NZN

The Killers have announced their biggest tour Down Under, including shows in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

NOVI SAD, SERBIA - JULY 05: Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Brandon Flowers of The Killers perform live at Exit Festival 2017 on July 5, 2017 in Novi Sad, Serbia. (Photo by Gordon Stabbins/Getty Images)

Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Brandon Flowers of The Killers perform live at Exit Festival 2017.

Source: Getty

The American band will play seven arena shows across Australia and New Zealand next year, their first tour here since 2013.

The Killers, whose debut album Hot Fuss spawned massive hits such as Mr. Brightside and Somebody Told Me, are about to release their fifth album Wonderful Wonderful, their first new material since Battle Born (2012).

So far, they've released songs The Man, Run For Cover, Some Kind Of Love and title track Wonderful Wonderful from the new record, which is released on September 22.

Tickets for their tour are set to go on sale on October 3. 

The Killers tour dates:
- April 20 - Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
- April 21 - TSB Bank Arena, Wellington, NZ
- April 24 - Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, NZ
- April 27 - Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
- April 28 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
- May 1 - Perth Arena, Perth
- May 4 - Hisense Arena, Melbourne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had the people at the media press conference laughing after urging reporters to write, "be Barrett… Taranaki."

'Well go there son don't be frightened' - Hansen gives reporter stick, praises Beauden Barrett's performance

00:20
2
Milner-Skudder scored a double thanks to his NZ teammate Barrett.

Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder combine for outrageous All Blacks try against Boks

00:16
3
The Breakfast presenter had good seats to see last night's pitch invader in action.

Watch: 'So North Shore' – Hilary Barry captures streaker at All Blacks v Springboks

4

Live stream: Q+A

00:20
5
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

00:20
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

The All Blacks thrashed the Springboks at QBE Stadium 57-0 in Albany.

04:03
Twenty-nine people were injured, including a Kiwi, but it could have been much worse.

Watch: 'A bit chaotic' - Kiwi stays on bombed London train rather than join rush to get off

Brian Moore was two carriages down from the bombed one and says people were in a big panic.

00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

The ABs prop was on a mission after reading a Kiwi scribe's critique. And he didn't miss.

20:24
With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.

Video podcast: Tax, tax, tax and polls - Corin and the 1 NEWS political team break down another big week on the election trail

With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 