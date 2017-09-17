The Killers announce huge tour Down Under

The Killers have announced their biggest tour Down Under, including shows in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Brandon Flowers of The Killers perform live at Exit Festival 2017. Source: Getty

The American band will play seven arena shows across Australia and New Zealand next year, their first tour here since 2013.

The Killers, whose debut album Hot Fuss spawned massive hits such as Mr. Brightside and Somebody Told Me, are about to release their fifth album Wonderful Wonderful, their first new material since Battle Born (2012).

So far, they've released songs The Man, Run For Cover, Some Kind Of Love and title track Wonderful Wonderful from the new record, which is released on September 22.

Tickets for their tour are set to go on sale on October 3.