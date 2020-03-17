Killer who stabbed double murderer Graeme Burton 40 times in savage prison shanking sentenced

A man who stabbed one of the country's most notorious murderers more than 40 times has been sentenced to preventive detention.

Siuaki Lisiati Source: rnz.co.nz

Siuaki Lisiati, himself a convicted killer, stabbed double murderer Graeme Burton with two shanks while the men were in the maximum security prison at Paremoremo in Auckland in May 2018.

Flanked by four security staff in the High Court in Auckland this morning, Lisiati was sentenced by Justice Venning to preventive detention, to serve a minimum of five years and two months.

He was already serving a sentence of life imprisonment for murder.

Graeme Burton surrounded by prison guards as he receives a life sentence on April 3, 2007. Source: NZPA/Tim Hales/Te Ara