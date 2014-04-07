Killer jailed for at least 17 years for 'cold blooded execution' of Greymouth mum

A "cold blooded" killer has been handed a life sentence with a non-parole period of 17 years for the murder of a woman in Greymouth last year.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

George Warren, 45, pleaded guilty to the murder of Hayley Jane Williams, a 43-year-old mother of three, last October, NZ Herald reports.

His crime was described as "inhuman and cowardly" by Justice Gerald Nation.

The High Court in Greymouth heard that Warren had been charged after Williams filed a complaint to police alleging Warren indecently assaulter her in September last year.

Warren walked up to Williams' home on October 22 with a loaded shotgun under his jacket, NZ Herald reported.

There were seven children inside the house, including her own children, at the time.

The court heard Warren aggressively confronted her, demanding that she get in his car, before hitting her between five and nine times in the head and face.

"Sean, I've got the five kids inside," she pleaded.

Warren pulled the trigger twice but it failed to fire, before pulling it a third time to shoot Williams in the neck.

One of Williams' children ran to a neighbour's house to get help when he saw Warren point a gun at his mother.

Another of her sons hid in a wardrobe.

Warren was arrested a short time later after a manhunt.

"F------ oaths I took her out," he later told police.

"I'm on bail for indecent assault on her, that's why I f------ shot her. She brought her f------ own death sentence on herself, man."

Crown prosecutor Claire Bouchier called the killing a "cold blooded execution".

The court heard victim statements that said the 43-year-old’s three sons still cried for their mum.

West Coast Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Jacqui Corner said the small West Coast community was left shattered and baffled by this crime.