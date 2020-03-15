Kilbirnie Mosque cancels open day at last minute, one year on from Christchurch terror attacks

Kilbirnie Mosque has cancelled its open day a year on from the March 15 terror attacks at the last minute after further coronavirus controls were announced by the Government.

Imam Tahir Nawaz Source: 1 NEWS

Imam Tahir Nawaz said the community were planning for the event to start after morning prayers today, with preparation taking place late into the evening last night.

He said he is sad about the outcome but said the safety of the community is the most important.

Fifty-one people were killed and 49 others were injured in last year's attack.

He said the Christchurch shootings are still feel very fresh for the community and they are still hurting.

Mr Nawaz welcomed action taken by the Government in the last year to prevent the spread of hate but said more still needs to be done to tackle extremist groups and racism in New Zealand.

Photo exhibition at Kilbirnie Mosque. Source: 1 NEWS