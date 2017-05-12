KidsCan urgently need help to provide over 1000 vulnerable Kiwi kids with raincoats and shoes this winter

Thousands of vulnerable Kiwi kids are in need of basic material goods like raincoats and shoes so they can go to school this winter, says KidsCan's chief executive.

Talking to Jack Tame on TVNZ's Breakfast show this morning, CEO Julie Chapman made an urgent plea for more raincoats as winter approaches.

She said they have over 1,000 children on their list from 18 schools who don't have basic necessities like raincoats and shoes.

"People do think, why can't they provide a raincoat or shoes, but what actually happens is when most of your money is going on rent, you're trying to put food on the table, pay the power, all of those bills, the things that I guess I took for granted and most of us take for granted growing up, become out of reach for families."

For those families and children KidsCan provide about 40,000 raincoats each year and 25,000 pairs of shoes, said Ms Chapman.

"A lot of our children walk to school, they don't have transport, so when it rains and is cold they simply don't come, so that impacts their ability to learn, it impacts their education.

"For us it's about meeting those material needs so that they can get to school, which puts them in a position to learn."

Ms Chapman said some of the kids in need will even "sleep in those raincoats because it's be warmest thing they've got".

"We're meeting that immediate need, but we're also seeing the result of that down the track," she said.