KidsCan says families are struggling more than ever with back-to-school costs

The school year gets off to a start tomorrow but charity KidsCan says more families than ever will be struggling with back-to-school costs as the economic fallout from Covid-19 continues.

School student (file photo). Source: istock.com

“Children don’t arrive ready to learn," KidsCan CEO Julie Chapman said.

"Many are hungry, missing a uniform, shoes, and stationery - they’re upset that they don’t fit in.

“One social worker told us about a really smart kid who was so embarrassed he didn’t have the right uniform he just stopped coming to school.

“Education is a child’s way out of poverty, so we’re doing all we can to help remove these barriers.”

The charity is aiming to raise $350,000 to help families meet the basic costs of hot meals and clothing.

In November, Chapman told Breakfast the need was only growing, and the charity has been supporting an additional 10,000 children since Term 1 last year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“In a country like New Zealand, we are seeing it get worse, and it’s just wrong - we need to change it.”

She called on the Government to increase benefits, which she said would provide “immediate relief” for those doing it the toughest.

read more As 10,000 more kids seek KidsCan support, charity calls for benefits to increase

“Families are doing the best that they can, but when you put housing costs, power, all of those things in there, there is a deficit every week," Chapman said.