'Kids wouldn't pick on him' because suspected gunman known to carry guns - student

CNN

A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".
Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

2
Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

'Call her the anti-Trump' - Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article released

A CBS reporter is saying the gunman has been caught.

Suspected gunman is reportedly Nicolas Cruz, 19, in Florida high school shooting

4
Anxious family members wait for news of students as two people embrace, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building

Photo Gallery: Images of disbelief and heartbreak after ex-student opens fire on school kids, killing 17, injuring dozens of others

The sheriff said 12 were within the building, two outside, one on the street and two lost their lives at the hospital.

'It's a horrific, horrific day' - At least 17 confirmed dead in Florida school shooting


Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

Parkland (where the shooting took place) with a population of 31,000, was named Florida's safest city last year.

Suspected gunman is reportedly Nicolas Cruz, 19, in Florida high school shooting

Multiple people are dead after the Florida shooting.


01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.



 
