Kids take to social media in bid to attract new principal to Banks Peninsula school

Teachers, parents and students from Duvauchelle School in Canterbury have banded together to try and entice a new principal to their picturesque school.

Located on the shores of Banks Peninsula, it’s hard to imagine that the school would struggle for applicants for the job.

However, after traditional mediums drew little attention, the school has now made a fun video with the students at its centre to try and sell the dream job to potential applicants across the country.