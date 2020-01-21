TODAY |

Kids take to social media in bid to attract new principal to Banks Peninsula school

Source:  1 NEWS

Teachers, parents and students from Duvauchelle School in Canterbury have banded together to try and entice a new principal to their picturesque school.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Teachers, parents and students from Duvauchelle School in Canterbury have banded together to try and entice a new principal to their picturesque school. Source: 1 NEWS

Located on the shores of Banks Peninsula, it’s hard to imagine that the school would struggle for applicants for the job.

However, after traditional mediums drew little attention, the school has now made a fun video with the students at its centre to try and sell the dream job to potential applicants across the country.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6 this evening on TVNZ1. 

New Zealand
Education
Christchurch and Canterbury
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Steven Adams left shaking after being on receiving end of hard flagrant foul by Rockets rival
2
Man pleads guilty to murdering West Coast woman following relationship breakup
3
'Traumatic scene' as tourist bus rolls near Queenstown, injuring at least 20 people
4
Fears of faster spread of China coronavirus as human-to-human transmission confirmed
5
Tensions escalate between Black Power and Mongrel Mob after weekend shootings, massive brawl
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZTA releases interactive map to help Auckland motorists avoid Anniversary Weekend traffic
00:23

Ihumātao protest group hopeful resolution is near as Fletcher take down fences at disputed site

Treating sperm donations like organ donations after death could help fill shortage, UK ethicists suggest

Investigation underway after tree from logging operation falls into Queenstown's Kiwi Birdlife Park