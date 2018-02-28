 

'Kids take pride of place' – watch as Simon Bridges moves into National Party leader's office

His position as the new leader of the National Party was cemented for Simon Bridges today, as he moved into the party leader's office at Parliament House.

He will be hoping that it will be his home for a long time to come.
The first items that came out of his moving box was pictures of his family that took pride of place behind his desk.

A model of an Air New Zealand plane also made the cut. Mr Bridges said he has a lot of plane models from his time as Transport Minister.

Earlier today the National leader sparred with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over the prison population in Parliament's Question Time.

The Prime Minister wasn't impressed with the new National leader's line of questioning today.
The two faced off over the Bail Amendment Act, before Mr Bridges asked a question which didn't sit too well with the Prime Minister.

"Given she is so worried about the prison population, who of the serious recidivist offenders who commit murder, serious sexual and violent offences, traffic or take class A drugs that are spending longer in prison would she let out first?" Mr Bridges asked.

Ms Ardern shot out of her seat to respond.

"A completely irrational question, I would point out that his last leader and last prime minister pointed out that continually building more prisons is a moral and fiscal failure and that is a sentiment this Government agrees with," she replied.

Not to be deterred Mr Bridges pressed on with his line of questioning.

"Will she ensure her governments policy of reducing the prison population by 30 per cent will not harm public safety?"

Ms Ardern simply responded: "Of course this government is focused on public safety."

