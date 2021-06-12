Kids need time to adapt to sleeping during daylight saving — expert

An Auckland sleep consultant says parents should know by this time next week if their children have adjusted to daylight saving.

Child sleeping (file photo). Source: istock.com

Clocks around the country were brought forward one hour this morning.

Child sleep specialist Annette Faamausili said it normally takes children five to seven days to adjust.

Faamausili said children need to spend time in a darkened room before lights out, or they don't have enough time to produce melatonin.

"Rather than taking them from a light sunny living room straight into bed they're just not going to have time to adjust.

"Just keeping those rituals around sleep really clear, very consistent and you should be fine."