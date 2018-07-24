 

Kids inspire single mums to return to work and training but barriers make it difficult - report

Work is already in action to break down barriers that some single mothers face when returning to work, says Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter. 

Julie Anne Genter said having a baby incentivised many new mums to get into education or work, however unnecessary barriers were in the way.
The report, 'Something's got to Change' was released today, which interviewed 40-low income mothers from Whangārei, South Auckland and Gisborne. 

It found that new mothers were incentivised to get into training, work and education, however it said that "unnecessary barriers" blocked many women. 

"Barriers put in place by government process, so that's something that we can fix," Ms Genter said. 

She said the report "shows the need for the Government welfare overhaul that has already begun". 

"Investing in mothers, especially when they are the only adult and income earners within families, is how we address child poverty.

"Improving the economic independence of these women brings benefits to them, their families and broader society," she said. 

It found that mothers wanted to make a better life for their children, but financial struggle was a constant cause of stress. 

The report also found that their experience with Government services was "often difficult and challenging", and they dealt with physical and/or mental health concerns. 

Ms Genter said Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni would be taking the report into consideration.

