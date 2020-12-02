Kids charity co-founder almost brought to tears after Breakfast appearance prompts $40k in donations

Bald Angels co-founder Therese Wickbom was almost brought to tears this morning after an appeal for help on TVNZ1's Breakfast show prompted a huge number of donations to her cause.

Wickbom had spoken with Breakfast presenter Jenny-May Clarkson about the desperate need for help she was seeing each year, especially around the Christmas period.

She said her charity, the Bald Angels, needs more help than ever before to get boxes of essential items delivered to Kiwi families in need.

An hour or so after she appeared on Breakfast, the amount donated to the Bald Angels' Givealittle page had skyrocketed — going from about $1700 at the start of the interview up to about $26,000 by the time the programme ended.