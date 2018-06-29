 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


The kids from an Auckland school who’ve the best literature knowledge in the land

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Tim Wilson and Erin Conroy tested themselves against Belmont Intermediate.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 12 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Sharks and Warriors all locked up at halftime after rollercoaster opening 40 minutes at Mt Smart

2
Sonny Bill Williams.

Sonny Bill Williams welcomes his first baby boy into the world

3
John Campbell

John Campbell set to return to TV news with 'roving brief'

4
Jerome Kaino. Investec Super Rugby, Reds v Blues, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Australia 19 March 2016. Copyright Image: Patrick Hamilton / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Blues race away to big lead, as Reds' discipline hurts them at Eden Park

00:42
5
Senior Constable Dion Masters talks about the pursuit at Shipwreck Bay.

Watch: Cop pursues wanted man during 'slowest pursuit' over rocks at Far North beach

00:59

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Those voicing the views of business are few and far between in the Labour caucus, writes out columnist.

02:09
Wally Hauhama was appointed to the role of Deputy Commissioner in May this year.

Government to hold inquiry into appointment process of Deputy Commissioner of Police

The announcement comes after Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha today issued an apology for comments he made about the Louise Nicholas rape case in 2004.

01:50

'It's gold for the baby' - New Zealand's first community breast milk bank up and running

The donated breast milk is first screened and pasteurised.

Police car generic.

Guns, drugs, cash and stolen property found at Whanganui address with gang ties

Two men have been arrested after police executed a search warrant.

00:17
The nurses’ union and DHBs will meet today in Wellington.

Nurses withdraw strike action over pay and work conditions scheduled for next Thursday

The move comes after a revised offer from the District Health Boards to the New Zealand Nurses Union.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 