Kidnapping, assault trial: DNA in gloves found at Auckland quarry belonged to Colin Mitchell, scientist tells court

An ESR scientist has told a jury at the High Court in Auckland that the DNA found inside the gloves located at a quarry in Riverhead, Auckland belonged to Colin Mitchell.

The 59-year-old truck driver is accused of the kidnap and sexually motivated assault of an Auckland woman in the early hours of the morning in February last year.

The forensic scientist said the DNA on the gloves was 800,000 million times more likely to have come from Mitchell than any other random male in the NZ population.