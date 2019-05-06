Kidnapper who severed woman's finger over drug debt sent to prison

A man who kidnapped and severed a woman's finger because of a drug debt in Wellington has been sent to prison.

By Jonathan Mitchell of rnz.co.nz

Willie Malua-Bentley pleaded guilty to kidnapping and disfiguring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Malua-Bentley had severed the woman's index finger after dragging her by a chain through water at a Wellington beach.

She was then chained to a couch and covered in a blanket in a garage before she escaped.

The abduction lasted several days, in March last year.

At the High Court in Wellington this morning, Justice France sentenced Malua-Bentley to six years and nine months behind bars.

"I'm not prepared to go lower because a lesser sentence would not adequately reflect the seriousness of this very cruel and violent offending," Justice France said.

The judge said Malua-Bentley had used drugs, including cannabis and methamphetamine, from a young age.

Malua-Bentley's lawyer, Gary Turkington, said his client was "sorry for everything" and had an anxious desire to reform from his drug addiction.

Turkington said the 32-year-old had spiralled downwards into drugs and that led to the violent offending.