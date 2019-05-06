TODAY |

Kidnapper who severed woman's finger over drug debt sent to prison

Source: 

A man who kidnapped and severed a woman's finger because of a drug debt in Wellington has been sent to prison.

By Jonathan Mitchell of rnz.co.nz

Willie Malua-Bentley pleaded guilty to kidnapping and disfiguring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Malua-Bentley had severed the woman's index finger after dragging her by a chain through water at a Wellington beach.

She was then chained to a couch and covered in a blanket in a garage before she escaped.

The abduction lasted several days, in March last year.

At the High Court in Wellington this morning, Justice France sentenced Malua-Bentley to six years and nine months behind bars.

"I'm not prepared to go lower because a lesser sentence would not adequately reflect the seriousness of this very cruel and violent offending," Justice France said.

The judge said Malua-Bentley had used drugs, including cannabis and methamphetamine, from a young age.

Malua-Bentley's lawyer, Gary Turkington, said his client was "sorry for everything" and had an anxious desire to reform from his drug addiction.

Turkington said the 32-year-old had spiralled downwards into drugs and that led to the violent offending.

Others accused of being involved have pleaded not guilty and are expected to stand trial next month.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
