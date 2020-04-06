TODAY |

'Kia kaha' - Queen sends special message to New Zealanders as they rise to coronavirus 'challenge'

Queen Elizabeth II has sent her "warmest good wishes" to Kiwis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth. Source: Associated Press

After her public address yesterday, the Queen this morning sent a special message to New Zealanders.

"As people across New Zealand and the Commonwealth are experiencing unprecedented changes to their lives, concerns for family and friends, and financial uncertainty, you are in my thoughts and prayers," she wrote in a statement.

"I send my enduring thanks to those who continue to put the service of others above themselves, whether by staying at home, providing essential services, or by caring for the most vulnerable.

"It is through this sense of community, dedication and faith, that I am confident New Zealanders will rise to the challenge and overcome. Kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui."

