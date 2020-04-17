'Kia kaha, NZ' - Taupō aged care residents perform Stayin' Alive to spread some happiness through Covid-19

A Taupō aged care facility is trying to bring a spark of light through the challenges of Covid-19, performing a tongue-in-cheek version of the Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive.

The video was initially just going to be shared on a private Facebook page for the residents' families, but they decided to expand their audience and share it for the whole nation to enjoy.

Residents at Monte Vista are aged between their late 50s and late 90s, with one woman almost 100 years old. Ages that are at high risk of serious complications from the coronavirus outbreak.

Every day, they watch the Government's 1pm updates and see the number of cases and deaths from the virus climb.

"The residents said we all need some happiness right now," facility manager Ann Robertson told 1 NEWS today.

Part of that happiness, they decided, was to make a little parody video for Covid-19.

The residents spent most of the afternoon rehearsing their dance to Stayin' Alive, before inviting all on-duty staff to take part in the performance.

"We just did it to have some fun and bring levity to the situation," activities coordinator Raewyn Heke says.

Five of the significant Covid-19 clusters in New Zealand are aged care facilities: two in Auckland, two in Christchurch and one in Waikato.

Seven of New Zealand's 11 deaths have been from the Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch.

Monte Vista has been in lockdown for five weeks already, with families only able to see their loved ones through video calls.

Ms Heke says the Monte Vista residents and staff are sending their love into the community.