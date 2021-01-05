KFC worker confirmed as Covid-19 case — What to do if you were at the store

A KFC worker in Auckland's Botany Downs has been confirmed as having Covid-19. The Ministry of Health is now requiring people who visited the store to isolate and get tested.

The person worked at the Botany Downs location between Monday, 22 February at 3.30pm and Tuesday, 23 February at 12.30am.

People who entered the store at any point during those times have been classified as close contacts.

They're required to isolate for the full 14 days following exposure — so need to isolate until Monday, March 8.

They're also required to get tested tomorrow, which will be five days after their exposure, and again on day 12.

People who went through the drive-thru during those times as casual plus contacts need to get tested tomorrow, isolating until that test returns negative.

The household contacts of customers are not required to isolate providing the person who went to the store has no symptoms.

Eleven workers at the store are close-plus contacts. They're required to isolate and get tested for 14 days as with the close contacts, but their households are also required to isolate for that period.

All contacts are asked to isolate immediately and to contact Healthline.

The Ministry of Health says they need to get tested tomorrow, not today, "to limit waiting times at testing centres".

An additional testing centre is being set up in East Auckland tomorrow.

There are testing centres available around the city; people are advised to contact Healthline and their GP to arrange a test.