KFC, Pizza Hut owner rejects claims of bullying staff to accept new flexible contracts

The owner of KFC and Pizza Hut is rejecting claims it is bullying fast food workers to accept new flexible contracts.
Unite Union says Restaurant Brands wants a free hand to change hours and other working conditions, if Covid-19 causes further disruptions once drive-thrus re-open.
“They’ve tried to intimidate and bully and scare people into signing something that they shouldn’t have to sign and they don’t need to sign,” Gerard Hehir of Unite Union told 1 NEWS.
Restaurant Brands says most workers support the changes and appreciate the company's decision to keep them all at full pay for the past four weeks.