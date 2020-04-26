TODAY |

KFC, Pizza Hut owner rejects claims of bullying staff to accept new flexible contracts

Source:  1 NEWS

The owner of KFC and Pizza Hut is rejecting claims it is bullying fast food workers to accept new flexible contracts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Unite Union says Restaurant Brands is forcing workers into accepting new flexible contracts. Source: 1 NEWS

Unite Union says Restaurant Brands wants a free hand to change hours and other working conditions, if Covid-19 causes further disruptions once drive-thrus re-open.

“They’ve tried to intimidate and bully and scare people into signing something that they shouldn’t have to sign and they don’t need to sign,” Gerard Hehir of Unite Union told 1 NEWS.

Restaurant Brands says most workers support the changes and appreciate the company's decision to keep them all at full pay for the past four weeks.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Senior Australian politician says opening border with NZ a 'logical first step'
2
Mum with Covid-19 holds picture of her newborn baby before dying from illness in UK
3
Nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand
4
Victoria University students plan rent strike after being charged for rooms they can't stay in
5
Dr Ashley Bloomfield urges Kiwis to remain vigilant as Alert Level 3 draws near - 'It’s really important not to slacken off the effort'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:42

CNN host Anderson Cooper breaks down while reading man who died from Covid-19's goodbye note to family
04:51

Caution advised for investors eyeing property market

NRL coaches support Warriors by agreeing not to begin training until Kiwi club arrives
01:08

Burger King employee pleads for patience from customers during re-opening - ‘Not a time to be a dickhead’