KFC and Pizza Hut confirm re-opening plans under Level 3

KFC and Pizza Hut will be phasing the re-opening of their takeaway and drive-throughs under Covid-19 Alert Level 3, the company that owns both fast food chains announced today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Contactless food sales and deliveries are permitted from next Tuesday when New Zealand comes out of the full Level 4 lockdown – but with strict conditions.

Restaurant Brands, which owns 200 KFC, Pizza Hut and Carl’s Jr stores nationwide, said today that it would be a staggered re-opening over about a week.

CEO Russel Creedy said: “We appreciate there will be high demand when we reopen for delivery and drive thru, but first I must have total confidence the wellbeing of our staff and our customers can be assured.

“Having this phased approach gives us time to make sure, store-by-store, we have the staff and necessary operational guidelines and checks in place to exceed both the government’s requirements and the expectations of our customers.”

Before re-opening, Restaurant Brands will require each restaurant to have its own re-opening plan signed off by the company’s executive.

Enhanced cleaning, hygiene and social distancing measures are being adopted and all staff will be required to do online training on these new procedures.

“We have set up individual work zones for each staff member to ensure a safe distance is maintained,” Mr Creedy says. “Please respect our team and be kind.”

KFC will have fewer menu options than usual.

The news comes after top Wellington restaurant Logan Brown today became the latest eatery to announce it will be going click-and-collect under Covid-19 Level 3 from next week.

Logan Brown, which has been operating in the capital for 24 years announced to customers this morning that it will be going down that path as it begins to reopen following the forced closure under Level 4.

It describes its menu as “delicious kit-set dinners delivered to you (or drive by collect) to please the bored and restless, the tired and starved!”

Their meals, revealed today and initially available Thursday to Saturday, include maple smoked king salmon with capers and horseradish mayonnaise, and “Logan Brown’s famous duck confit”.

Restaurants and cafes across New Zealand have had to shut their doors. Source: Getty