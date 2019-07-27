Key's 'smug hermit kingdom' Covid-19 comment dismissed as an 'insult' by Hipkins

Sir John Key has criticised the Government's Covid-19 response in an opinion piece on Sunday, describing New Zealand as “a smug hermit kingdom”, which Chris Hipkins dismissed as an insult.

File image of Sir John Key, a former Prime Minister and National Party leader. Source: 1 NEWS

In the NZ Herald, the former Prime Minister wrote the Government and public health officials "rapidly" needed their thinking to change and adapt to the fact the virus and its variants were with the world indefinitely.

He said New Zealand's aim should no longer be to "exist in a smug hermit kingdom" and it should get back to allowing Kiwis to travel overseas freely, allow stranded Kiwis to come home without the "lottery" of MIQ, and open up the borders.

Key's five ideas were as follows:

Give Māori & Pacific health providers a financial incentive for every person they vaccinate in the next six weeks

Give those aged 12 to 29 a $25 voucher if they get vaccinated by December 1.

Only allow the vaccinated into licenced premises

Give Kiwis a date for when the borders will reopen

Stop ruling by fear

"This is by no means a complete list of what's possible," he wrote.

"It's simply a few ways to encourage vaccination and to allow New Zealand to rejoin the world that is opening up without us."

On Q+A on Sunday, presenter Jack Tame asked Hipkins for his thoughts.

He remarked that it was a "great piece of politics" but said many of the things Key was arguing for the Government was already doing.

It was looking at greater movement at the border — an October pilot on returning Kiwis isolating at home — and how it was facilitated.

The Government was also already moving past Level 3 and 4 as a default response for community cases, Hipkins said.

But he was strong on Key describing New Zealand as operating as a "smug hermit kingdom".