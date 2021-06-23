TODAY |

Key points to remember to prevent and be ready for a house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

When your house burns it’s nothing like in the movies, fire gets real, fast. So, what can you do to make your home a more fire safe environment?

Your playlist will load after this ad

Working smoke alarms and an escape plan are key. Source: Seven Sharp

On Seven Sharp last night the team highlighted just how fast a fire can spread by showcasing a live fire training exercise by Fire and Emergency NZ.

Reporter Lucas de Jong also gave some top fire safety tips from the scene.

1. The most common causes of fire are unattended cooking and heaters used incorrectly so be wary of these things.

2. Smoke alarms are the best line of defence, make sure to have one in every area of the house.

3. Make sure you have an exit plan in case of a fire, with an assigned meeting place.

4. Practice the plan regularly so everyone knows what to do.

5. When you make it to safety DO NOT go back in.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Reporter Lucas de Jong was inside the house in firefighter safety gear when the blaze started. Source: Seven Sharp

Evidence of the frightening speed at which a fire spreads through a home can be viewed in the video above.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Barbers joins list of Wellington Covid-19 exposure sites
2
Black Caps beat India to win World Test Championship
3
Gloriavale trust makes urgent plea for public’s help for those leaving commune
4
No new cases of Covid-19 overnight, says Hipkins
5
Developers asked to buy damaged properties 24 hours after Auckland tornado
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Job losses as Auckland's ASB showgrounds liquidated

Police investigate threatening messages sent to Westlake Girls High School student
02:53

'Worst-case scenario' if Wellington Covid case has Delta variant: Baker

Gloriavale trust makes urgent plea for public’s help for those leaving commune