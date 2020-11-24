Kelvin Davis says 'there will be changes in Corrections' following accusations of mistreatment at Auckland Women’s Prison

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis is taking aim at his department over its failure to answer in court accusations of "cruel and inhumane" treatment of inmates at Auckland Women's Prison.

By Jane Patterson for rnz.co.nz

It's come after scrutiny by the country's most senior lawyers after stinging criticism from a judge for not fronting up to properly answer the allegations.

The claims were aired during an arson trial for one of the women, Mihi Bassett, who'll be sentenced later this morning.

The pressure on Corrections has been mounting after the criticism from Judge David McNaughton in the Manukau District Court after Bassett pleaded guilty.

He was highly critical of the treatment of some inmates, as well as the failure of Corrections to front anyone to properly answer the raft of serious allegations, which included unreasonable use of pepper spray and confinement cells.

In his judgment he said if the claims were "genuine", Bassett's treatment could be taken into account at her sentencing.

He said the prison had treated her and others in a "degrading", "cruel" and "inhumane" manner in a "concerted effort to break their spirit".

Judge McNaughton found Corrections broke its own regulations multiple times but despite plenty of opportunity had not fronted anyone who could respond in any detail.

The only witness called from Corrections was deputy prison director Alison Fowlie but McNaughton noted she had "no direct dealings with any of the defence witnesses".

He described the failure to front anyone who could specifically talk about eight different allegations of mistreatment as "troubling", with "none of the officers from C and D wings who were present at the time" made available to the court.

Minister has "concerns" about Corrections' practices



Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis told RNZ after getting top-level legal advice his fears about the way Corrections had conducted itself have been "borne out".

"I sought advice from the Attorney-General right from the outset ... it's fair to say that I still have concerns about some of the processes used, in particular the way evidence was given at the hearings," he said.

The judge had said the evidence was "powerful and compelling" and he had no reason to doubt it, but back in February Davis said he wasn't taking the judge's findings at face value, and wanted more information.

Davis said at the time he'd gone to Corrections for its account of what happened.

"When they went to that court case they were there to give evidence in terms of the arson charges, then there were a whole lot of other allegations made against Corrections and they didn't really have an opportunity to present that side of the story to the judge," he told RNZ.

While there had been an admission that behaviour escalated "on both sides", he'd been told allegations inmates had to undress in front of male guards were false.

He was asked what information he has now.

"I said I needed to hear both sides of the story and I have sought advice, I have heard, seen, got advice from the Inspectorate.

"And obviously, I still have concerns, but I'll be making further comments after the hearing," he said, adding "it's fair to say that there will be changes in Corrections".

Attorney-General David Parker wants further investigation



Davis consulted Attorney-General David Parker about the court case and in particular media reports Corrections "had not offered evidence in the hearing about the allegations that have been made of inappropriate practice at Auckland Women's Prison".

Parker said Corrections had earlier been invited by the judge to "present evidence to counter those allegations".

However, at the subsequent hearing "the person that they had called didn't have knowledge of the allegations that were being made and so the judge made some adverse findings against the Department of Corrections which are quite serious".

He and Davis discussed it, and Parker then sought advice from the Solicitor-General.

She confirmed the police had handed the prosecution over to the Crown Solicitor "because it was a difficult issue", Parker said.

"The Crown Solicitor had then advised Corrections that they were expected to present the evidence dealing with the allegations that have been made, but that Corrections had not, leading to the findings by the judge."

Parker said the Inspector of Prisons has provided an "interim report" to Davis, and he'll have more to say after sentencing.

In a statement Corrections said the case "relates to the sentencing of a woman for arson offences committed while she was in prison".

It said it was not party to the proceedings and "there was limited ability for us to present contextual information" and it "won't be providing comment until the matter before the court is concluded".

Ministers and court cases



Ministers have to abide by Cabinet rules - they include the obligation to respect the separation of the executive and the judiciary and never to seek to influence the outcome of a court case.

Otago University law professor Andrew Geddis said it's an important convention.

"That with an ongoing court case, ministers are not seen to be trying to influence the way in which the court case will be decided and that extends to the sentencing of individuals, when they've been convicted for a crime.

"The courts need to be independent, institutions that aren't being dictated to or being commanded by the executive branch, otherwise there's no separation between that executive that's running the country and the body that's in charge of making sure the laws have been complied with and applying those."

Even if Davis believed there was more the public should know, said Geddis, it's pretty risky talking about it at this point in the legal process.

"That then gets very close to the minister actually trying to get involved in the court process and get involved in the way the court's doing its job and that's just not appropriate ... so sometimes the minister just has to take a deep breath and wait, and then have their go after the court's finished."

Parker said neither he nor Davis was breaching any Cabinet rules nor "trying to influence the sentence here".

"We accept that the judge's acting appropriately but serious allegations were raised by the media earlier that don't appear to have been properly dealt with by the Corrections Department.