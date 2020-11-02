TODAY |

Kelvin Davis says he won't seek Deputy Prime Minister role

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Kelvin Davis will not be Deputy Prime Minister, he revealed today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Davis told media today he won’t be running, ahead of Jacinda Ardern’s announcement of Ministerial roles. Source: 1 NEWS

"I have made the decision not to seek the role as Deputy Prime Minister, but I will look to remain as deputy leader of the Labour Party," he said.  

"The Prime Minister has said from the outset, it is my decision and my decision alone.

"I came into politics for two reasons: One, to represent Te Tai Tokerau, and two, to make a difference for Māori. And that’s what I’ve been doing and what I’ll continue to do.

"We do have a very big caucus… and it will take a lot of management about the needs of our back bench. I’m happy to play that role and allow whoever is Deputy Prime Minister and of course the Prime Minister to fulfill their duties.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast the Tourism Minister has been hugely engaged with businesses. Source: Breakfast

"I see myself as supporting the wider caucus."

Jacinda Ardern did offer him the role, he said. They spoke before the election about the possibility.

It comes as the new Cabinet is set to be revealed today. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

James Shaw and Marama Davidson told TVNZ1's Breakfast their co-operation agreement was a "win-win" and "best of both worlds". Source: Breakfast

Yesterday, the Green Party and Labour signed a co-operation agreement. It is far less specific than the 2017 coalition and supply agreement. Part of that was reflected in the appointment of just two ministers. The Green Party held three in the last Government.

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man suffers powerful electric shock while cutting trees on Auckland's North Shore
2
Tauranga's mayor to take leave after cancer diagnosis
3
Māori Council calls for police to address discrimination in cannabis arrests
4
Watch: Wild boar leaps over counter at Chinese tea shop
5
Kelvin Davis says he won't seek Deputy Prime Minister role
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:21

Tauranga's mayor to take leave after cancer diagnosis
08:31

Greens co-leaders dismiss criticism of party's latest alliance with Labour
04:18

Fireworks on sale today but Auckland's volcanic cones will be off-limits

Morning Briefing Nov 2: Rumblings of discontent as Greens sign deal with Labour