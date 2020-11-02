Kelvin Davis says he won't seek Deputy Prime Minister role

Kelvin Davis will not be Deputy Prime Minister, he revealed today.

"I have made the decision not to seek the role as Deputy Prime Minister, but I will look to remain as deputy leader of the Labour Party," he said.

"The Prime Minister has said from the outset, it is my decision and my decision alone.

"I came into politics for two reasons: One, to represent Te Tai Tokerau, and two, to make a difference for Māori. And that’s what I’ve been doing and what I’ll continue to do.

"We do have a very big caucus… and it will take a lot of management about the needs of our back bench. I’m happy to play that role and allow whoever is Deputy Prime Minister and of course the Prime Minister to fulfill their duties.

"I see myself as supporting the wider caucus."

Jacinda Ardern did offer him the role, he said. They spoke before the election about the possibility.

It comes as the new Cabinet is set to be revealed today.

