Kelvin Davis orders Corrections to overhaul treatment of women in prison

Kelvin Davis is ordering the Department of Corrections to urgently overhaul its treatment of women in prison, after what he calls "unacceptable" failings highlighted by an investigation into Auckland Women's Prison.

The Corrections Minister today released a letter sent to Jeremy Lightfoot, chief executive of Corrections.

In it, Davis says: "The corrections system and network was built to suit the needs of male prisoners. I believe we need to review the system and network to ensure we operate our women's prisons based on the needs of female prisoners."

He's ordered an overhaul of treatment of women in prison, saying there were "unacceptable" failings.

It includes wanting more training for frontline staff, particularly around processes including the use of force, segregation, cells and searches, and how to best manage difficult situations.

An investigation into Auckland Women's Prison was triggered after allegations including unreasonable use of pepper spray and confinement cells.

When it comes to the specific women impacted, Davis says Corrections needs to apologise.

"As the minister, I will also apologise for any harm caused, given the system I am responsible for failed to treat them in line with what is right, what is good and what is promised in Hōkai Rangi."

Late last year, RNZ revealed two women at the high security prison had been seriously mistreated.

In one incident Mihi Bassett, who is asmthatic, was repeatedly pepper-sprayed in her cell as corrections officers blocked the door to stop the gas escaping.

When she was charged with arson after setting fire to prison property in protest of her treatment, Manukau District Court Judge David McNaughton said the women were treated in a "degrading", "cruel" and "inhumane" manner in a "concerted effort to break their spirit", RNZ reports.