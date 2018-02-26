Kelvin Davis labelled 'gutless' over sudden silence on Kiwis detained in Australia

The plight of Kiwis languishing in Australian detention centres had been a cause Labour deputy Kelvin Davis was vocally condemning when in opposition, but since entering government last year he has gone suddenly silent, it has been claimed.

In October 2015, Mr Davis personally visited Australia's Christmas Island detention centre where eight New Zealand citizens were being held because of their serious criminal histories.

Many had lived in Australia for most, or all of their life, but were now faced with the option of remaining in the notoriously traumatic Christmas Island detention centre, or being deported to New Zealand.

Some of the detainees barely knew anyone in New Zealand.

Mr Davis had been a passionate opponent of this Australian policy, challenging then New Zealand Prime Minister John Key as "gutless" for his refusal to fight for detained Kiwis' rights directly to the Australian Government.

However, now in government himself, Mr Davis is being criticised by opponents of the Christmas Island detention program for abandoning the cause publicly, and not replying to calls for help from detainees.

"I'm at the point now where I'm ready to say actually, 'Kelvin, I believe you're gutless'," Christchurch woman Filipa Payne, who frequently visits Kiwis detained at Australia's Christmas Island detention centre, says.

"He's not even looking anyone in the eye and giving them the hope that he promised when he was sitting in the detention centre. He's been completely quiet, absent and non-available."

Speaking to Mark Crysell on TVNZ1's Sunday programme, Mr Davis was sympathetic, but said his hands were tied.

"Look I understand they're frustrated, you know, as a Minister I can't go out and step over the top of other colleagues," Mr Davis said.

"I'd love nothing more than to be able to continue the fight, but like I say, there are other cabinet Ministers whose job it is to engage with the Australian Government at that level."

The issue of Kiwis in detention was raised by Winston Peters when he recently met Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.