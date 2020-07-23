Kelly Tarlton's iconic shark bus snapped up for more than $31,000

The iconic Kelly Tarlton's shark bus has gone under the hammer, selling for a whopping $31,500 after a heated bidding war.

The Kelly Tarlton's Shark Bus is up for sale. Source: Supplied

Its unique great white shark exterior and long history as the Auckland aquarium's trusty transporter trigged a feeding frenzy on the Trade Me auction, with 82 bids before closing last night.

The bus, a 21-seater 2005 Toyota Coaster, had been used to ferry visitors to and from the popular tourist attraction at the CBD.

Kelly Tarlton's general manager Daniel Henderson says the sale of their beloved bus would mark an "end of an era" for the aquarium after 11 years of service.

"But the time is right to retire the shark bus, which was becoming a bit 'flakey' – starting to be known more for being on the back of a tow truck than carrying passengers," he says.