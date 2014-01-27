Kelly Clarkson thinks Lorde should have performed at the Grammys

Kelly Clarkson has said Lorde should have been able to perform at the Grammys because she was nominated for album of the year.

Lorde performed at the Grammys in 2014 Source: 1 NEWS

"I did think it was weird. Lorde didn't get a performance slot, but I don't know the back story of that," Clarkson said in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday. "I hope there was a real, valid reason."

The Recording Academy drew criticism for not letting Lorde perform at its 60th show last weekend.

The organization was also criticized because only two female performers won awards during the live telecast and its CEO said women need to "step up" when asked about the lack of female winners backstage.